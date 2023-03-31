PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office in Plaza 100, located in the Central Business District at 100 NE 3rd Ave., Suite 900.

The expanded office location, opening later this month, will house more than 30 colleagues from across the bank's lines of business, including Commercial Bank; Wealth Management; Private Banking; Comerica Securities; Comerica Trust; Estate Settlement; Advisor Solutions; Community Development; US Banking; Dealer Services; Trust Advocacy; Guardian Angels and Lending & Trade Services. The office serves as an extension of Comerica's current banking center, located on the first floor of Plaza 100.

"Our office in Plaza 100 shows Comerica's ongoing growth and investment in Florida and across the Southeast," said Comerica Bank Florida Market President Dave Galbreath. "We are excited to serve the needs of our Florida customers in a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of South Florida."

Comerica has continued to build a presence in Florida since it entered the state in 1979, with banking center locations in Naples, Palm Beach Gardens, Singer Island, Wellington, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. In 2021, Comerica's first mobile bank – gomerica – officially debuted in Naples and continues to serve the local community at its station at the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County (7500 Davis Blvd. in Naples). Comerica's Southeast Market expansion has also added to the bank's presence in the state, with recent additions of Commercial Banking roles in Tampa and Jacksonville, along with Wealth and Private Banking roles in Miami and Tampa.

Comerica has continued to amass a strong presence across its Southeast Market since establishing in 2021. North Carolina has served as the hub for expansion, with Raleigh serving as the Southeast Market headquarters, along with offices in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. Comerica's growth across the region has included entry into South Carolina with offices in Charleston and Greenville, and Georgia with an office in Atlanta.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded nearly 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $91.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

