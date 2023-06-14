GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) a lithium exploration Company, focused on the development of the Midnight Owl Lithium Project, announces that it has engaged Fruci and Associates II,PLLC of Spokane WA, a PCAOB registered firm, to audit the Corporation's Financial Statements for the last two Fiscal years ending December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2022. As part of the Engagement, Fruci and Associates will also carry out a review of the subsequent and future interim periods on an ongoing basis.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires public accounting firms to register with the PCAOB to prepare or issue an audit report for a U.S. public company. The PCAOB regulates the audits of companies with securities listed in the United States of America. In 2003, the PCAOB finalized a set of rules requiring registration with it of firms that audit US listed companies. PCAOB oversees the audits of public companies. PCAOB auditors must ensure public companies' compliance with the auditing standards and rules via inspections. PCAOB rules require registered public accounting firms and their associated persons to comply with all applicable auditing and related professional practice standards. Auditing firms registered with the PCAOB are subject to annual inspections.

BrightRock's CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., stated, "To complement our tremendous growth over the past year, it is time for BrightRock to begin its journey towards a larger and more reputable exchange. Employing a PCAOB Registered independent audit firm is another step that enables BRGC to initiate its transition from OTC markets to a listed company status. Becoming a fully reporting corporation will provide BRGC shareholders and future Investors greater certainty, transparency, and confidence and help the company to achieveits long-term objectives of increasing its shareholder values."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

