Jude Bellingham Close to Move to Real Madrid

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / The player Jude Bellingham ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Real Madrid C.F. ("Real Madrid"). This is the today´s mutual agreement in principle of the parties. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

With realization of this transfer Real Madrid will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 103.0 m. EUR. In addition, the payment of variable transfer fees up to a maximum total amount of around 30% of the amount of the fixed transfer fee has been agreed. Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by Real Madrid and/or sporting successes or performances of the player at Real Madrid in the period of the next six seasons.

As a result of, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2023/2024 financial year in an amount of approx. 77 m. EUR. This amount may further increase subject to the occurrence of conditions agreed upon for the payment of variable transfer fees.

Due to the opening of the FIFA international transfer window from 1 July 2023 onwards and other regulatory association requirements this transfer deal will not fall in the current 2022/2023 financial year, but in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Dortmund, 7 June 2023

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759815/Jude-Bellingham-Close-to-Move-to-Real-Madrid

img.ashx?id=759815

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.