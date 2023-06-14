Qualcomm and VentureWell Are Creating a Pipeline of Diverse Inventors and Patent Holders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

At Qualcomm, we believe that bringing diverse talent together is key to unleashing creativity, innovation and breakthrough technologies. As part of our efforts to grow the innovation economy, we're collaborating with organizations like VentureWell to create a pipeline of diverse inventors and patent holders.

VentureWell helps cultivate the entrepreneurial skills and creativity of university students who are passionate about solving the world's biggest challenges. In 2022, we proudly continued funding of the VentureWell E-Team program, which supports diverse student teams from across the nation who are aiming to bring their innovations out of the lab and into the marketplace.

This three-stage program provides training on essential topics, such as business model development and validation, customer discovery and IP. Students learn what it takes to launch and scale a venture, while having access to expert mentors (like Qualcomm employees) and thought leaders in social impact entrepreneurship and technology innovation. With our support of the E-Team program, VentureWell was able to train 190 diverse early-stage innovators from across the U.S.

In 2022, we also collaborated on efforts to advance DEI by launching our first Innovator Stipend Program. This program helps remove financial barriers that might prevent students from participating in the innovation ecosystem. In total, 19 individuals from underrepresented groups were provided with stipends that would help them to continue to develop their innovations or secure a patent for their product while enrolled full-time in school. All awardees were also matched with hand-selected Qualcomm mentors who provided relevant guidance in areas of IP and patenting, marketing, business model validation and more.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

4ba990cb-fceb-4468-9381-c518c4cb9aa5.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759816/Qualcomm-and-VentureWell-Are-Creating-a-Pipeline-of-Diverse-Inventors-and-Patent-Holders

img.ashx?id=759816

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.