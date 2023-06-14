CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker's Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Wildfire Defense System (WFDS), if ﻿added to more of the homes at risk in mapped wildfire regions of the U.S., could have a significant and positive impact on the Homeowner's Insurance Industry Crisis. In fact, this positive impact could help bring Allstate and State Farm back to California.

In recent days, both Allstate and State Farm announced they will no longer issue new homeowner's insurance coverage anywhere in California, creating an insurance crisis in that other carriers may follow their lead. Furthermore, there may be other states that insurance companies will abandon, as well.

MFB's has worked tirelessly to make Insurance Underwriters aware that homes with the MFB WFDS have mitigated their risk of loss to wildfire, 24/7 and throughout the entire year. That is the beginning of how insurance premiums can be reduced. It Starts with understanding the concerns of insurance underwriters, and by having the MFB (WFDS) installed. It is like adding an airbag to a car with a seatbelt to provide greater protection. Homeowners who have installed our DIY (WFDS) may pay less for insurance because they have mitigated their risk of loss. For homeowners who were not insurable at all, an installed system could mean that they have become insurable.

In addition, our Systems utilize MFB-31-CitroTech® chemistry, which is certified by the EPA Safer Choice Program. It is not toxic to humans, pets, nor the environment. This lack of toxicity means that insurance providers are not exposed to legal liability for toxic chemicals around pets and children on the property. No other wildfire defense system chemistry can make that claim.

Mighty Fire Breaker is a world leader in Wildfire Defense Accreditation today. MFB intends to help homes in the U.S. which are at risk of loss to wildfire, achieve risk reduction and reasonably priced insurance with its Wildfire Defense System. Furthermore, the Company is working to move the government toward a WFDS Tax Credit, because the fewer the number of homes lost to wildfire, the better the air quality for all of us. The better our air quality, the more it supports the goals of the Climate Change Agenda.

