USA Today Names Comcast NBCUniversal Among America's Climate Leaders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

USA Today and Statista have recognized Comcast NBCUniversal on their first-ever list of America's Climate Leaders.

To determine America's Climate Leaders, USA Today and Statista ranked U.S.-based companies on how much progress they made in reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity between 2019 and 2021. Emission intensity measures the amount of greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue, which allows for comparisons across companies of varying sizes.

We're proud of this recognition and of our progress in reducing our carbon footprint.

SARA CRONENWETT
Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Environmental Sustainability at Comcast

"We have been working diligently to do our part for the planet by reducing our carbon footprint, increasing energy efficiency, and implementing sustainable practices for the future," said Sara Cronenwett, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Environmental Sustainability at Comcast.

The recognition reflects some of Comcast's recent accomplishments, which include:

  • Reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions 28% from 2019 to 2021.
  • More than doubling the use of renewable electricity from 2020 to 2021.
  • Decreasing Comcast Cable's energy per consumed terabyte 36% since 2019.
  • Decreasing Comcast Cable's fleet emissions, saving nearly 9.5 million gallons of fuel since 2019 and avoiding 81,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

These initiatives have improved our business and allowed us to better serve our customers all while creating a greener, cleaner future.

SARA CRONENWETT
Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Environmental Sustainability at Comcast

For more information about America's Climate Leaders, please visit USA Today.

e54777e6-cd74-45b1-ab57-43192a750e92.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759850/USA-Today-Names-Comcast-NBCUniversal-Among-Americas-Climate-Leaders

img.ashx?id=759850

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.