Forbes recently named Banner Bank one of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Banks for the fourth consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606006110/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Being recognized again as one of the strongest and most trustworthy financial institutions, not just in the U.S. but the world, is a tremendous compliment,” said Banner Bank President and CEO Mark Grescovich. “Earning independent recognition from highly-reputable sources further confirms our clients recognize and appreciate our efforts to provide them with outstanding service and value.”

To create its 2023 list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 48,000 banking clients in 14 languages and 32 countries, asking for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general satisfaction (30% of final score) and whether the customer would recommend the bank (30%). The final 40% came from customer ratings in five key areas: trust, financial advice, digital services, customer services and terms and conditions.

This recognition from Forbes comes on the heels of Newsweek naming Banner Bank one of the Most+Trustworthy+Companies+in+America, S&P Global Market Intelligence naming Banner one+of+the+50+top+performing+U.S.+public+banks, and earlier this year Forbes named us one of the 100+Best+Banks+in+America for the seventh consecutive year.

See the entire Forbes+2023+list+of+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Banks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606006110/en/