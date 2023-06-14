PROVO, Utah, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nu Skin is hosting its 20th annual Force for Good Day to support its global humanitarian efforts. To celebrate the company’s founding and to give back to local communities, each Nu Skin region sets aside a day to participate in service projects as part of the company mission to be a global force for good.

In addition to the service projects, the Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation is making a $1.5 million philanthropic contribution to the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus under construction in Lehi, Utah. The gift will support a new indoor play area that will feature a play space for both patients and their young family members while at the hospital. The kid’s club is scheduled to be completed next year. The Primary Children’s Hospital Miller Family Campus is part of Intermountain Health’s historic Primary Promise, a philanthropic endeavor of at least $600 million to create the model health system for children.

At the Nu Skin global headquarters in Utah, this year's Force for Good Day is focused on extending kindness and support to children battling illnesses in hospitals or undergoing surgery. More than 900 Nu Skin employees and their families will participate in a day of service to benefit 1,000 hospitalized children around the world. Three different kits will be assembled to support children recovering from life-saving surgeries at Primary Children’s Hospital, facial reconstruction surgeries in Latin America and hospitalizations in war-torn European countries.

Nu Skin is also donating more than 250,000 units of hygiene products to support families leaving refugee camps in war-torn countries throughout Eastern Europe. The product donations will be given to one of Nu Skin’s charity partners, Convoy of Hope, to help ensure the donation reaches the refugees who are in need.

“Children have always been at the heart of our force for good efforts,” said Ruth Todd, Nu Skin senior vice president of public affairs. “The goal with projects at our global headquarters this year is to help children who are experiencing health challenges while recovering from surgery or other illnesses. As we coordinate the efforts of our affiliates and employees across the world, we have the opportunity to make a greater impact for good than any of us could do alone.”



Global Force for Good Day Projects

Some of this year’s global Force for Good Day projects include:

Latin America employees will support several projects for children who need cleft palate surgeries in Mexico.

Europe and Africa employees will read and discuss books with children in rural communities with limited access to quality education through It Takes a Village.

Hong Kong employees and brand affiliates will paint a mural at a hospital for children suffering with congenital heart disease.

Japan employees will assemble school supplies for kids affected by earthquakes and hold a food drive with brand affiliates to benefit the “Food for Kids” project through Second Harvest Japan and other local food banks.

Korea employees and brand affiliates will assemble meal kits for local malnourished families in Seoul. In Daegu, there will be food serving volunteer activities at restaurants, while in Gwangju, there are plans to carry out volunteer activities involving dishwashing and assembling meal boxes.

Mainland China employees will donate stationery, sporting goods and children’s books to support children through the Nu Skin Project.

Southeast Asia employees will create post-surgery kits for children supported by the Nu Skin Southeast Asia Children’s Heart Fund.

Pacific region employees will support the Kids with Cancer Foundation.

Taiwan employees and brand affiliates will participate in interactive experiences that will focus on feeding kids.



About Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company’s strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children’s health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Social Media Channels

instagram.com/nuskin fb.com/nuskin twitter.com/nuskin fb.com/ForceForGood

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c8b975a-dde4-4da5-b59c-2e66fd728e67.