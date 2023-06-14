Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Comcast Corporation (“Comcast”) (NASDAQ: CMCSA) breached their fiduciary duties to Comcast and its shareholders. If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Comcast’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Comcast in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Comcast, and whether Comcast and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 23, 2023, Comcast announced that Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal, was leaving his post effective immediately after an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior.

What You Can Do

If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may have legal claims against Comcast’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005759/en/