Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Unity Software Inc. ("Unity Software") (NYSE: U) breached their fiduciary duties to Unity Software and its shareholders.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Unity Software’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Unity Software in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Unity Software, and whether Unity Software and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 10, 2022, Unity Software announced disappointing quarterly earnings and reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, citing “challenges with monetization products.” Specifically, Unity Software stated that “a fault in [Unity Software’s] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool.” On this news, Unity Software’s stock price fell approximately 37%.

If you are a Unity Software shareholder, you may have legal claims against Unity Software's directors and officers.

