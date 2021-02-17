NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cutera, Inc. ( CUTR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 17, 2021 to May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.

