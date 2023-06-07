PR Newswire

Pat Mullin and Tonya Shelton recognized for efforts to empower women, eliminate racism

AKRON, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) employees based in northeast Ohio have been named Women of Professional Excellence by the YWCA of Greater Cleveland. Patricia Mullin, acting president of the company's Ohio operations, and Tonya Shelton, a human resources representative, were honored at the organization's Women of Achievement Awards event on May 23.

The Women of Professional Excellence awards recognize leaders in northeast Ohio for their extraordinary accomplishments, community service, career success, mentoring and dedication to the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. Recipients are nominated by their employers for their professional accomplishments, dedication to their organizations and commitment to the community.

"As leaders, Pat and Tonya are accomplished women who personify FirstEnergy's core values and all that makes our company a great place to work," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president, chief human resources officer and corporate services. "As people, Pat and Tonya care about their colleagues, families and their communities in ways that really shine and highlight why northeast Ohio is in such capable hands with the women leaders of today."

Mullin began her FirstEnergy career with the company's New Jersey subsidiary, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), in 1985. Her 30-plus-year career includes leadership roles in operations, customer service and financial management. In 2022, she was named acting president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations.

Mullin has been recognized for her contributions to many community organizations throughout her career, including the Boy Scouts of America, Harvest for Hunger and New Jersey One Call. She remains active in several of FirstEnergy's DE&I-supporting employee business resource groups (EBRGs), including Women in Leadership, the LGBTQ-focused Alternate Current, Veterans and Allies and Mosaic, a resource group for employees of color and their allies. She also serves as the Executive Sponsor of the Akron Urban League through FirstEnergy's Ambassador Network Program.

Shelton joined FirstEnergy in 2014 in a leadership development role, where she trained newly promoted leaders in fundamental leadership skills. For the past four years, she has led the company's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by developing and assisting in the implementation of strategic plans aimed at fostering an inclusive workplace.

Shelton is active in causes that celebrate and uplift women, including mentorship opportunities. She previously served as a board member for Junior Achievement of Summit County and the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Summit County and is a graduate of The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio's LeadDIVERSITY program and Leadership Akron's Diversity on Board.

"We are honored to partner with FirstEnergy to recognize Pat and Tonya as Women of Professional Excellence," said Helen Forbes Fields, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland. "To be a Woman of Professional Excellence is to be a true leader and changemaker in your workplace and community. It is one of the greatest honors of YWCA Greater Cleveland to celebrate the incredible women leading us on our mission to eliminate racism and empower women."

Since 1999, more than 1,000 exceptional leaders have been named Women of Professional Excellence by the YWCA of Greater Cleveland. The awards are given in tandem with the YWCA's Women of Achievement awards, which have recognized more than 250 successful women in northeast Ohio. Lorna Wisham, vice president of community involvement and corporate affairs and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation, was named a Woman of Achievement in 2021.

About YWCA of Greater Cleveland

YWCA Greater Cleveland has been serving the community for over 150 years. Our past is rich with stories of impact and change, with real achievement in empowering women and eliminating racism. Our past is prologue: to ensure a future where family and youth homelessness is rare and brief; where racial disparities are eliminated; where the leadership of women is valued and promoted. We must build upon today's successes and look to tomorrow.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

