Two FirstEnergy Employees Named Women of Professional Excellence by YWCA of Greater Cleveland

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 7, 2023

Pat Mullin and Tonya Shelton recognized for efforts to empower women, eliminate racism

AKRON, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) employees based in northeast Ohio have been named Women of Professional Excellence by the YWCA of Greater Cleveland. Patricia Mullin, acting president of the company's Ohio operations, and Tonya Shelton, a human resources representative, were honored at the organization's Women of Achievement Awards event on May 23.

FirstEnergy_Logo.jpg

The Women of Professional Excellence awards recognize leaders in northeast Ohio for their extraordinary accomplishments, community service, career success, mentoring and dedication to the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. Recipients are nominated by their employers for their professional accomplishments, dedication to their organizations and commitment to the community.

"As leaders, Pat and Tonya are accomplished women who personify FirstEnergy's core values and all that makes our company a great place to work," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president, chief human resources officer and corporate services. "As people, Pat and Tonya care about their colleagues, families and their communities in ways that really shine and highlight why northeast Ohio is in such capable hands with the women leaders of today."

Mullin began her FirstEnergy career with the company's New Jersey subsidiary, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), in 1985. Her 30-plus-year career includes leadership roles in operations, customer service and financial management. In 2022, she was named acting president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations.

Mullin has been recognized for her contributions to many community organizations throughout her career, including the Boy Scouts of America, Harvest for Hunger and New Jersey One Call. She remains active in several of FirstEnergy's DE&I-supporting employee business resource groups (EBRGs), including Women in Leadership, the LGBTQ-focused Alternate Current, Veterans and Allies and Mosaic, a resource group for employees of color and their allies. She also serves as the Executive Sponsor of the Akron Urban League through FirstEnergy's Ambassador Network Program.

Shelton joined FirstEnergy in 2014 in a leadership development role, where she trained newly promoted leaders in fundamental leadership skills. For the past four years, she has led the company's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by developing and assisting in the implementation of strategic plans aimed at fostering an inclusive workplace.

Shelton is active in causes that celebrate and uplift women, including mentorship opportunities. She previously served as a board member for Junior Achievement of Summit County and the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Summit County and is a graduate of The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio's LeadDIVERSITY program and Leadership Akron's Diversity on Board.

"We are honored to partner with FirstEnergy to recognize Pat and Tonya as Women of Professional Excellence," said Helen Forbes Fields, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland. "To be a Woman of Professional Excellence is to be a true leader and changemaker in your workplace and community. It is one of the greatest honors of YWCA Greater Cleveland to celebrate the incredible women leading us on our mission to eliminate racism and empower women."

Since 1999, more than 1,000 exceptional leaders have been named Women of Professional Excellence by the YWCA of Greater Cleveland. The awards are given in tandem with the YWCA's Women of Achievement awards, which have recognized more than 250 successful women in northeast Ohio. Lorna Wisham, vice president of community involvement and corporate affairs and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation, was named a Woman of Achievement in 2021.

About YWCA of Greater Cleveland

YWCA Greater Cleveland has been serving the community for over 150 years. Our past is rich with stories of impact and change, with real achievement in empowering women and eliminating racism. Our past is prologue: to ensure a future where family and youth homelessness is rare and brief; where racial disparities are eliminated; where the leadership of women is valued and promoted. We must build upon today's successes and look to tomorrow.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

favicon.png?sn=AQ22572&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-firstenergy-employees-named-women-of-professional-excellence-by-ywca-of-greater-cleveland-301845346.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ22572&Transmission_Id=202306071445PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ22572&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.