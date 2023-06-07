Entergy recognized as one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in America and this year's Utilities Sector Leader

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy has been named a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50, Points of Light's prestigious annual list recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States. This is the eighth time Entergy has been part of this list. Entergy was also recognized as this year's Utilities Sector Leader.

Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, based the list on the results of its annual survey and honored Entergy for its corporate social responsibility initiatives, ongoing service to its communities and positive societal impact.

"For over a century, Entergy has remained committed to making a positive impact where we work, live and serve. This award is a testament to the shared commitment of our employees and community partners to strengthen and empower our communities," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "We are honored to receive this recognition for eight years and to be named as this year's Utilities Sector Leader. We look forward to continuing our legacy of making a difference in our communities."

With roots in its communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, Entergy has delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. In 2022, Entergy employees and retirees contributed more than 100,000 volunteer hours valued at $3.3 million.

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Entergy set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

View the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 honorees for 2023.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

