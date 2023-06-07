PR Newswire
MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 11, 2023 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
#
%
#
%
Joshua Bekenstein
211,276,055
93.95
13,605,413
6.05
Gregory David
214,194,808
95.25
10,686,660
4.75
Elisa D. Garcia C.
221,565,840
98.53
3,315,628
1.47
Stephen Gunn
201,576,038
89.64
23,305,430
10.36
Kristin Mugford
220,839,295
98.20
4,042,173
1.80
Nicholas Nomicos
213,907,343
95.12
10,974,125
4.88
Neil Rossy
219,967,566
97.81
4,913,902
2.19
Samira Sakhia
222,386,463
98.89
2,495,005
1.11
Thecla Sweeney
224,565,370
99.86
316,098
0.14
Huw Thomas
217,670,783
96.79
7,210,685
3.21
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,507 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.
Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 448 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.
