Lumen Technologies, Inc. (: LUMN)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that Lumen made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company’s ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen’s Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen’s management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen’s decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company’s results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder’s new product initiatives; (ii) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder’s planned product initiatives in 2022; and (iii) therefore, the Company’s statements about the Company and its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (: FIS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made misrepresentations or failed to disclose material information regarding its acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. Specifically, the Company is alleged to have misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule; (ii) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the Relevant Period; (iii) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s positive statements about its financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Catalent, Inc. (: CTLT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that by mid-2021, when COVID-related work dropped off, the Company engaged in accounting and channel stuffing schemes to pad the Company’s revenues. Specifically, its alleged that: (i) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); (ii) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (iii) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; (iv) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, management lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance.

If you are a Catalent investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

