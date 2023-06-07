Chubbies Launches George Kittle Limited Edition Collection

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023

First drop co-designed by pro-football tight end and longtime fan of the brand, George Kittle.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbies, the weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand, announced today the first of four product launches with pro-football tight end, George Kittle. Kittle's history with Chubbies kicked off over a decade ago when he began wearing the brand's well-known shorts in college. The Summer 2023 drop features four unique pieces including a gym short, t-shirt, performance polo and swim trunks that feature a signature sunflower print co-designed by Kittle.

Chubbies_Logo_1.jpg

"Working alongside the Chubbies design team has been such a fun experience," said Kittle. "They really wanted the designs to be a true reflection of me, from highlighting my hobbies outside of football and incorporating my favorite colors, to even finding a way to include my family. Sunflowers are my Mom's favorite flower, which makes the print for this collection super special to me."

Chubbies creates versatile, quality apparel with a great fit that can take customers from their morning workout, to their workday and right into the weekend; and the Chubbies x George Kittle Limited Edition Collection will be no exception. Available in sizes Small - XXL from $34.50-$84.50, fans of both Kittle and Chubbies can now shop this first drop exclusively online at www.chubbiesshorts.com/pages/george-kittle.

"George brought his unique personality and influence to this collection in a way that really excited our designers," said Rainer Castillo, President and Co-Founder of Chubbies. "It was a pleasure to work with him to bring this first product drop to life and we look forward to sharing this fun collaboration with our customers."

The campaign for the inaugural launch was shot during the offseason at Kittle's home in Nashville, bringing an added layer of personalization to the collection. From running drills in the Ultimate Training Short to taking an ice plunge in the Classic Swim Trunk, the campaign shows the collection in action in Kittle's own backyard. Behind-the-scenes videos from the campaign shoot can be found on the brand's YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/chubbies.

About Chubbies
Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is best known for the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion with their interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through their iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in their retail stores in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC, Houston, TX, Tampa, FL, and Miramar Beach, FL.

Media Contacts:
Brody Gordon
FINN Partners
[email protected]

Marjorie Westley
Chubbies
[email protected]

Chubbies_x_George_Kittle__2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY22030&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubbies-launches-george-kittle-limited-edition-collection-301845038.html

SOURCE Chubbies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22030&Transmission_Id=202306071500PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22030&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.