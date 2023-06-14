AIR Communities Presents 2023 Housing Impact Award

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or “AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) presented the annual AIR Communities Housing Impact Award to Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian during the Los Angeles Business Council’s Mayoral Housing, Transportation, and Jobs Summit on Wednesday, May 17.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005739/en/

LABC_IMG_0619_edit.jpg

AIR Communities teammates present the 2023 Housing Impact Award to Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian. (Photo: Business Wire)

AIR Communities honored Council President Krekorian for his significant contribution in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Los Angeles and his expert and steady leadership throughout his decades-long career.

“Building community and providing quality homes drives everything we do at AIR Communities, and the Housing Impact Award honors an individual committed to those values,” said Patti Shwayder, AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are proud to honor Council President Paul Krekorian for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Angeleno has access to safe, decent, and affordable housing. His efforts have paved the way for a more transparent, accountable, and representative City government that better serves the needs of all Los Angeles residents.”

Established in 2010, the Housing Impact Award celebrates individuals who have made a positive impact on finding creative solutions to improve housing in Los Angeles and California. Previous recipients include California State Senator Anna Caballero, Los Angeles Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and Eric Garcetti, and California State Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio.

“We are grateful for AIR’s support of this award, which honors those who are dedicated to finding solutions to our housing crisis,” said Mary Leslie, President of LABC. “For more than a decade, AIR has made clear its commitment to working with local leaders to make Los Angeles a better place to live.”

About AIR Communities

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,795 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005739r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005739/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.