AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) announced today the appointment of Lori Bailey as Global Head of Growth within the Global Cyber & Technology division. She reports to Dan Trueman, Global Head of Cyber & Technology.

In this newly created position, Ms. Bailey will play a key role in shaping the team’s strategic direction. She will focus on identifying, developing, and maximizing opportunities that complement the existing appetite as well as those within emerging areas of growth across geographies, products, and customer segments.

“Lori’s reputation in the cyber sphere is second to none when it comes to shaping successful growth strategies and delivering rapid results,” said Mr. Trueman. “As we step up our ambition within the Global Cyber & Technology team to identify new markets and enhance our footprint in areas where we see greater opportunity to grow with our partners, Lori’s expertise and experience will be an enormous asset to us and the wider AXIS team. We’re delighted to welcome Lori on board.”

Ms. Bailey joins AXIS from cyber-focused MGA Corvus where, as Chief Insurance Officer, she led the risk capital and capital procurement strategy and was responsible for actuarial, catastrophe modeling, and captive management. She previously held senior positions at Zurich Insurance Group, leading the professional liability, specialty lines and cyber underwriting functions globally. She has also held underwriting and client advisory roles at AIG and Marsh.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of “A+” (“Strong”) by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

