Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 0165438. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 3, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 6917541.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 126), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.3 million members as of March 31, 2023. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

