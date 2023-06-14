TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced that Bob Foley, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion about commercial mortgage REITs, and host investor meetings, at Morgan Stanley’s U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 14, 2023.

The Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tpgrefinance.com%2Fevent.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F.

