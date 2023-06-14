Granite's "Sustainable Practices" Video Wins Big at the 44th Annual Telly Awards

Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) announced today its “Sustainable+Practices+%7C+Materials” video has been named Best General Non-Broadcast in the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Granite is one of the nation’s largest diversified construction and construction materials companies. A leader in the industry, Granite’s focus on the core values of Safety, Excellence, Inclusion, Integrity, and Sustainability are key to the company’s continued success, and the genesis of the “Sustainable Practices” video.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Granite truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

"We are humbled and excited to receive this Telly award," stated Erin Kuhlman, Granite’s chief marketing and communications officer. "Having this intern-produced video honored serves as a testament to our commitment to clearly communicate our sustainability core value, and to the excellence of our internship program."

Today’s announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity. A series of new categories were introduced to reflect and celebrate ways in which video is being used as a force for good and the ways in which emerging technologies are pushing the boundaries of innovation. New categories this season included Virtual Art Direction, Use of Motion Capture, and Digital Environments alongside new honors in Pro Bono, CSR, and Video Journalism to celebrate ethical, philanthropic, and educational work.

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005060/en/

