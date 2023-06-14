CLEVELAND, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on June 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.





