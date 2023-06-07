Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (NYSE Arca: BYTE) Reduces Expense Ratio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023

BYTE's expense ratio permanently reduced to 0.45%

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that effective June 8, 2023, the expense ratio for the Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (ticker: BYTE) will be permanently reduced from 0.75% to 0.45%.

This decision underscores Roundhill Investments' commitment to providing investors with cost-effective investment options. At an expense ratio of 0.45%, the Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF is now the lowest cost ETF in the category.

The Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF is designed to offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector, including companies involved in data centers, mobile towers, cable and fiber networks.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

For more information on BYTE, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/byte.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BYTE ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/byte/. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility, and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid, and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks like those associated with investments in foreign securities but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors.

Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may be riskier and fall more than diversified funds.

Digital infrastructure companies are exposed to the risks specific to the real estate market as well as the risks that relate specifically to the way in which Digital Infrastructure Companies are utilized and operated. Digital Infrastructure Companies may be affected by unique supply and demand factors that do not apply to other real estate sectors, such as changes in demand for communications infrastructure, consolidation of tower sites, and new technologies that may affect demand for data centers. Digital Infrastructure Companies are also subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business or operations including high interest costs, costs associated with compliance with and changes in environmental and other regulations, difficulty in raising capital in adequate amounts on reasonable terms in periods of high inflation and unsettled markets, the effects of surplus capacity, increased competition from other providers of services, the effects of energy conservation policies, and other factors.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of the companies or individuals referenced herein.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
