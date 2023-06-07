Hennessy Funds Appoints a New Independent Trustee

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NOVATO, Calif., June 7, 2023

NOVATO, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds Trust today announced that Doug Franklin has been named to its Board of Trustees for the Hennessy Funds. Mr. Franklin has been a member of the Hennessy Funds Trust advisory committee for over seven years. During his time on the advisory committee, he has gained a thorough understanding of the fund industry, as well as unique insight into the challenges and opportunities being faced by the industry as a whole and by Hennessy Funds specifically.

"Adding Doug as a trustee of Hennessy Funds Trust is a logical next step given his years of guidance from his role on the advisory committee," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman of the Board and the President of Hennessy Funds. "He has shared his knowledge and keen sense of logic as an advisory member, and we're excited to add him to the Trust in a more official capacity as our newest independent trustee. We believe he will continue to bring valuable insight for the benefit of our funds' shareholders," Mr. Hennessy added.

Mr. Franklin was employed by the Allianz-Fireman's Fund for 28 years, where he rose through the company to senior leadership, including positions as Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer before retiring in 2015. His considerable leadership experience and ability to grasp complex issues makes him a valuable resource as a trustee.

Mr. Franklin joins the Board of Trustees as the sixth trustee and fifth independent trustee, and will serve Hennessy Funds shareholders alongside Neil Hennessy, Dennis DeSousa, Bob Doyle, Claire Garvie, and Gerald Richardson. The advisory committee now comprises Brian Alexander and A.J. Hennessy.

About Hennessy Funds
Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi–asset, and sector and specialty funds. Hennessy is committed to superior service to shareholders and to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds' summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please visit hennessyfunds.com or call 800.966.4354. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Hennessy Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor.

favicon.png?sn=SF22048&sd=2023-06-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hennessy-funds-appoints-a-new-independent-trustee-301845449.html

SOURCE Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22048&Transmission_Id=202306071615PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22048&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.