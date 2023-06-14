Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its MARLIN (Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor) product.

The CleanTech MARLIN+Handheld+LPC-100M-MHS is the perfect tool for interior and exterior maintenance on marine vessels. The technology provides a time-efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly method of removing saltwater stains, corrosion and rust from engines, critical vessel components, door hinges, door locks, latches and more. Through the utilization of this cutting-edge technology, operators can prevent corrosion, maintain functionality, avoid premature failures and prevent further deterioration.

"Our MARLIN product is something we are very excited about here," said Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics. "Providing a solution to the multibillion-dollar corrosion problem that currently plagues the maritime industry brings us great pride and joy."

