Exco Technologies Limited to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday June 14, 2023

2 hours ago
TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF), a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries announced Darren Kirk, President and CEO, and Matthew Posno, CFO, will present to investors at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on June 14, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 10:00am ET on June 14, 2023 and can be accessed live here:
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ktCQPQkFSISiarX4CzTD1Q.

Exco will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Exco Technologies Limited:

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
Contact:Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:(905)477-3065 Ext. 7233
Website:https://www.excocorp.com

