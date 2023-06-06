On June 6, 2023, Michael Henry, the Chief Financial Officer of Tilly's Inc ( TLYS, Financial), purchased 3,400 shares of the company's stock. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Tilly's Inc is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, women, boys, and girls. The company offers a wide range of products from various brands, including its own private label brands, and operates over 200 stores across the United States.

Who is Michael Henry?

Michael Henry has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Tilly's Inc since 2013. With over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, Henry has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and strategic planning. Prior to joining Tilly's, he held various finance positions at several retail and consumer products companies, including Wet Seal and Disney Consumer Products.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Michael Henry has purchased a total of 21,005 shares of Tilly's Inc and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 3,400 shares indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects and may suggest that the stock is undervalued at its current price.

The insider transaction history for Tilly's Inc shows a total of 19 insider buys over the past year, while there have been 5 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are generally bullish on the company's stock and believe in its potential for growth.

Valuation and Stock Price Relationship

On the day of Michael Henry's recent purchase, shares of Tilly's Inc were trading at $6.27, giving the stock a market cap of $189.136 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $8.55, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider buying activity, the positive trend in insider transactions, and the stock's modest undervaluation, it appears that Tilly's Inc may be an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the potential growth of this specialty retailer.

However, as with any investment, it is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any decisions. Investors should consider factors such as the company's financial health, competitive landscape, and overall market conditions before deciding whether to invest in Tilly's Inc.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CFO Michael Henry, along with the positive trend in insider transactions and the stock's modest undervaluation, suggests that Tilly's Inc may be poised for growth in the coming months. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and consider adding TLYS to their portfolios if they believe in its potential for long-term success.