At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors which was held on June 7, 2023, the five (5) Directors, as nominated in the Proxy Statement dated April 28, 2023, were elected. The five directors, consisting of Charles E. Drimal, Jr., Beverly A. Cummings, H. Gifford Fong, Thomas Gimbel, and Clint Hurt will hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders, and until their successors are elected.

The Directors also approved the purchase of up to an additional 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, in open market or private transactions, from time to time, at such price and at the discretion of the management of the Company.

PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

