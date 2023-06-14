NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab” or the “Company”) ( ZLAB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Zai Lab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 6, 2023, Zai Lab reported phase 3 trials for an oncology therapy it is developing with the oncology company NovoCure. Zai Lab said that its tumor treating fields (TTFields) therapy, which uses skin patches to deliver electric fields to areas of the body, when used with standard therapies, met its primary endpoint of three-month improvement in median overall survival (OS) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Further, according to Zai Lab, patients with the TTFields therapy had a median OS of 13.2 months compared to 9.9 months with patients who just had standard therapies. However, 70% of the study participants didn't use an initial checkpoint inhibitor, which is seen as the leading way to treat NSCLC, thereby allowing for the possibility that the study was skewed by comparing TTFields to a lesser therapy.

On this news, Zai Lab’s stock fell $4.88 per share, or 14.55%, to close at $28.66 per share on June 7, 2023, damaging investors.

