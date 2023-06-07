Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Joins LinkedIn Audience Insights API to Develop More Relevant Campaigns

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 7, 2023

DALLAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiview, a leader in B2B digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been included in LinkedIn's Audience Insights API, which helps marketers curate and learn more about their target audiences to build more effective, relevant campaigns.

By using LinkedIn's Audience Insights API, Multiview can better understand exclusive professional audiences across areas like job function, seniority, and geographic location. With these insights from LinkedIn, Multiview clients can make more informed decisions regarding their messaging and ad placement, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns.

"We're thrilled to be integrating with LinkedIn's Audience Insights API," said Yariv Drori, Chief Strategy Officer at Multiview. "Our clients have seen tremendous results from our LinkedIn advertising campaigns, and now we can provide even more value by leveraging the power of LinkedIn's credible audience insights."

LinkedIn's Audience Insights API marks another step forward in data-driven marketing. The program's advanced insight and analysis capabilities open new marketing opportunities for clients, allowing businesses to connect with their audiences more effectively than ever before.

Multiview's inclusion in the program will be instrumental in creating data-driven campaigns for clients that produce better ROI and better customer engagement.

For more information on Multiview's digital marketing solutions, visit www.multiview.com.

About Multiview:
Motivated by our partners' success, Multiview has dedicated 20 years to providing high-quality digital media solutions to the B2B industry. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company, we unite buyers and sellers to accelerate their growth through the B2B Marketplace. By leveraging our vast network and first-party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver highly targeted advertisements to unique market segments, resulting in millions of additional revenue for our partners. We're proud to work alongside 1,200 associations and 12,000 clients to help them turn their goals into reality, because at Multiview: Your Aspiration Is Our Inspiration.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Maria Brockman
[email protected]

Stagwell_Inc_Multiview_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY23195&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-stgw-multiview-joins-linkedin-audience-insights-api-to-develop-more-relevant-campaigns-301845534.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY23195&Transmission_Id=202306071814PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY23195&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.