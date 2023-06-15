NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Prudential plc (“Prudential” or the “Company”) (: PUK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Prudential and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 31, 2023, Prudential disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer James Turner had resigned amid a probe into a “code of conduct issue” relating to a recent recruitment.

On this news, Prudential’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.71 per ADR, or 6.08%, to close at $26.43 per ADR on May 31, 2023.

