Hyundai Motor Opens Heritage Exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' and Introduces RETRACE, the Heritage Publication Series

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023

  • Exhibition commemorating the Pony, Korea's first independently developed car, to be held at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul from June 9
  • Heritage project also heralds the publication of RETRACE, a book and magazine series celebrating the brand's heritage
  • Opening celebration took place on June 7 with VIPs and members of Hyundai who enabled the creation of Pony

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its first heritage exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul. The exhibition is presented as part of the newly launched Hyundai Heritage project that reflects on the past and future of the brand, and will open to the general public from June 9. The project also heralds the publication of RETRACE, a collection book and magazine series that celebrates the brand's heritage.

230608_______________________1.jpg

The opening celebration took place on June 7 with VIP guests from various industries, including art, fashion, and architecture. The event included presentations about Hyundai's Heritage project, the exhibition, and the RETRACE Series, and also featured a performance from the band Jannabi.

Joining the event were Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and many former members of Hyundai who enabled the creation of Pony.

The exhibition follows the inaugural Hyundai Reunion event in Lake Como, Italy in May, where the restored Pony Coupe Concept was unveiled nearly 50 years after its debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

'PONY, the timeless' emphasizes Hyundai's human-centered philosophy that was established by the company's Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung. The exhibition is an opportunity to see how Hyundai Motor got started and grew over the years alongside the development of the country. Visitors are guided through Pony's timeline from multiple angles in terms of historical background, archiving, design and philosophy.

Hyundai Motor has been actively communicating its brand heritage in various formats, including the Pony documentary film 'The Next Chapter' released earlier this month. The company also newly released the film 'A Pony Tale' about a young man in the Netherlands who still drives the Pony for his daily commutes.

'PONY, the timeless' exhibition will be open to public until August 6 at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, and tickets can be reserved here.

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN19317&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-opens-heritage-exhibition-pony-the-timeless-and-introduces-retrace-the-heritage-publication-series-301845033.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN19317&Transmission_Id=202306071900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN19317&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.