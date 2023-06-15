Insider Buying: CEO Charles Cohn Acquires 27,600 Shares of Nerdy Inc (NRDY)

On June 6, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner Charles Cohn purchased 27,600 shares of Nerdy Inc (

NRDY, Financial), an online learning platform that connects students with live experts in various subjects. This recent acquisition adds to Cohn's already significant stake in the company, demonstrating his confidence in its future prospects.

Charles Cohn is the co-founder and CEO of Nerdy Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and success since its inception. Under his leadership, Nerdy has expanded its offerings and user base, positioning itself as a leading player in the online education market.

Nerdy Inc's primary business is its online learning platform, which offers a wide range of educational services, including tutoring, test preparation, and group classes. The platform connects students with live experts who can provide personalized instruction and support, helping them achieve their academic goals. With a focus on quality and accessibility, Nerdy aims to democratize education and make it available to students of all backgrounds and skill levels.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Charles Cohn has purchased a total of 6,104,759 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 27,600 shares at $2.74 per share represents a significant investment in the company, further solidifying his belief in its potential for growth and success.

The insider transaction history for Nerdy Inc shows a total of 10 insider buys over the past year, while there have been 14 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are generally more bullish on the company's prospects, as evidenced by the higher number of buys compared to sells.

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's future performance. In the case of Nerdy Inc, the recent insider buying activity by Charles Cohn may indicate that he believes the stock is undervalued and has the potential for significant appreciation in the future.

Valuation

On the day of Charles Cohn's recent purchase, shares of Nerdy Inc were trading at $2.74 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $296.019 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of Nerdy Inc's valuation and potential for future growth. The recent insider buying activity by Charles Cohn, combined with the company's strong business model and growth prospects, suggests that Nerdy Inc may be an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the expanding online education market.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO and 10% Owner Charles Cohn demonstrates his confidence in Nerdy Inc's future prospects. With a solid business model and a growing market for online education, Nerdy Inc may be well-positioned for continued success and growth in the coming years. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider activity to identify potential investment opportunities.

