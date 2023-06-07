Arctech Bags 2 New Contracts in Indian Market to Supply Total 662 MW 1P Tracking Solution

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India and SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023

MUMBAI, India and SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV provider has announced it is poised to provide accumulated 662 MW SkyLine II solar tracking solution for two projects with strategic partners in India, marking the company's milestone in 2023 following the 2.8 GW mega project last year.

Arctech_signs_242_MW_project_India_Sterling___Wilson.jpg

The 242 MW project with Sterling & Wilson is located in Rajasthan, where the company struck a deal and successfully finished the shipment of the 1.7 GW of 1P SkyLine trackers by 2021. By the end of 2022, Rajasthan already has historically over 19GW of renewable energy capacity as India's largest state. This deal marks the third project Arctech and Sterling & Wilson have worked on together after the accumulated capacity of 191 MW historical portfolio in the MENA area.

image_2.jpg

During the recently closed SNEC PV POWER EXPO in May, Arctech also announced it had harvested another 420MW SkyLine II project with Torrent Power, the project locates in Surel, India.

The company's dedication to local content and service is on par with the local market uptake as it is inevitably the next move for the Indian renewable energy supply chain. In August 2022, Arctech celebrated the inauguration of its first joint venture manufacturing base, Jash Energy in Mundra, India with a 3 GW annual capacity, capable of producing all major components for its solar tracker products.

SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the Indian market. The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction. The synchronous multi-point drive mechanism technology rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode, hence reducing the difference of wind pressure and post loads between the exterior and interior of the PV plant. By doing so, Skyline II enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.

Gail remarked, " Arctech will continue to operate, develop and deeply cultivate local supply chain in the Indian market, optimizing efficiency and reducing the cost of solar projects to proactively respond to the Indian Government's Mission 500GW by 2030."

favicon.png?sn=CN23459&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctech-bags-2-new-contracts-in-indian-market-to-supply-total-662-mw-1p-tracking-solution-301845688.html

SOURCE Arctech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN23459&Transmission_Id=202306072237PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN23459&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.