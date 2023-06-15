Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) today announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye’s Class A common stock by Intel Overseas Funding Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corporation (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price of $42.00 per share. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,775,000 shares of Mobileye’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Mobileye is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, J.P. Morgan, BNP PARIBAS, Mizuho, RBC Capital Markets, TD Cowen and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, Raymond James, Siebert Williams Shank, Tigress Financial Partners, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets, CICC, Drexel Hamilton, Guzman & Company, Independence Point Securities and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and the prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and has been declared effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) is a leader of the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 140 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this release, including statements with respect to the offering, that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” or the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. We base these forward-looking statements or projections on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding these and other factors that could affect Mobileye’s business and results is included in Mobileye’s SEC filings, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022, particularly in the section entitled “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in the prospectus and in any subsequent filings with the SEC relating to the offering. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.mobileye.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

“Wolfe | Nomura Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.

