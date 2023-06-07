Gogoro Continues Smart City Commercialization with Deployment of Smart Traffic Signals in Partnership with Taipei City

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 7, 2023

Gogoro and Far EasTone Telecom's Smart Traffic Signal UPS to be rolled out in Taipei City's busiest intersections.

Smart Traffic Signal UPS to utilize Gogoro Smart Batteries to enhance traffic safety by enabling continuous operation of traffic lights during power outages.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities and Far EasTone Telecom, today announced they were deploying their jointly-developed Smart Traffic Signal Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) to nearly 200 of Taipei City's busiest intersections utilizing Gogoro Smart Batteries. The commercial rollout follows the completion of a successful pilot program in 2022.

Gogoro_UPS.jpg

"We are seeing growing demand for our smart city energy solutions beyond just battery swapping for vehicles. Customers across the region are looking for time-shifted energy for services like our new Smart Traffic Signal UPS in Taipei City, our Virtual Power Plant with Enel X or a variety of other unique energy needs," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "We have always believed that time-shifting energy was key to enabling the sustainable transformation, not just for transportation, but across a variety of industries that need to transition from fossil fuels to electric, or for new industries that fossil fuels can't address. We are utilizing the second life of our Smart Batteries, beyond two-wheel vehicles, to address a variety of these smart city energy needs that are generating new revenue streams."

Smart Traffic Signal UPS
The Smart Traffic Signal UPS was designed for densely populated cities, like Taipei City, that rely on continuous operation of traffic intersections and want to ensure 24/7 operations during severe weather, natural disasters, or power grid outages. The Smart Traffic Signal UPS provides long term supplemental energy using two Gogoro Smart Batteries that can be swapped without disruption to maintain continuous operation as long as necessary. The system is a box-mounted design, which is integrated with the existing traffic signal box. The system has already been deployed to 25 of Taipei City's busiest intersections and will roll out to nearly 200 intersections by the end of the year.

Award-Winning Taipei City Pilot
The commercial launch follows a successful pilot in Taipei City that demonstrated its ability to maintain normal traffic signal operations when experiencing power abnormalities, eliminating the traffic accidents that would have been caused if the signals were inoperable. Following the pilot, the Taipei City government honored the Smart Traffic Signal UPS with the city's "2022 Smart Taipei Innovation Award."

Gogoro Battery Swapping
With more locations than gas stations in Taiwan's cities, the Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses and communities. The Gogoro Network supports nearly 550,000 riders and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 470 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro Network battery swapping has saved more than 700,000 tons of CO2 since it launched.

About Gogoro
Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

Gogoro_UPS_1.jpg

Gogoro___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF22991&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogoro-continues-smart-city-commercialization-with-deployment-of-smart-traffic-signals-in-partnership-with-taipei-city-301845465.html

SOURCE Gogoro

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22991&Transmission_Id=202306072300PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22991&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.