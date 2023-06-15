EVP & Chief Technology Officer Kevin Mcdearis Sells 4,000 Shares of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

On June 5, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud Inc (

BLKB, Financial), a leading provider of cloud software and services for the global philanthropic community. This recent transaction comes as part of a series of insider sell activities by Mcdearis over the past year.

Kevin Mcdearis has been with Blackbaud Inc since 2013 and has served as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer since 2015. In his role, Mcdearis is responsible for leading the company's technology strategy, driving innovation, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality solutions to customers.

Blackbaud Inc, founded in 1981, is a software company that provides cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for nonprofit organizations, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities. The company's solutions enable its customers to raise funds, manage their finances, improve operational effectiveness, and make better decisions to further their missions.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Kevin Mcdearis has sold a total of 30,885 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 4,000 shares at $75 per share amounts to a total transaction value of $300,000. The insider transaction history for Blackbaud Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 19 insider sells over the same timeframe.

It is important to analyze insider buy and sell activities as they can provide valuable insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's future performance. In the case of Blackbaud Inc, the recent trend of insider selling could be a potential red flag for investors, as it may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they expect a decline in the company's performance.

1666656315956527104.jpg

Valuation and Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading for $75 apiece on the day of Kevin Mcdearis's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $3.962 billion. With a price of $75 and a GuruFocus Value of $65.78, Blackbaud Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1666656328644296704.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the recent insider selling activity and the stock's modest overvaluation based on its GF Value, investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in Blackbaud Inc. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis of the company's financials, competitive position, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 4,000 shares by EVP & Chief Technology Officer Kevin Mcdearis may raise concerns for potential investors in Blackbaud Inc. The stock's modest overvaluation and the trend of insider selling over the past year warrant further investigation and analysis before making any investment decisions.

