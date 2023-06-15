Burning Rock's precision oncology diagnostics product supports advancement in late-stage breast cancer treatment, with results published in the New England Journal of Medicine

GUANGZHOU, China, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) is pleased to announce that our flagship comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) product, OncoScreenTM Plus, was featured in a phase 3 multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT), along with FoundationOneCDx, in support of advancement in breast cancer treatment.

The study, CAPItello-291, sponsored by our pharma client AstraZeneca, is a phase 3 trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of Capivasertib–fulvestrant therapy in advanced breast cancer patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) cancer whose disease had progressed during or after aromatase inhibitor therapy. The study demonstrated that Capivasertib–fulvestrant combination therapy resulted in significantly longer progression-free survival than treatment with fulvestrant alone.

In the study, Burning Rock's flagship comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) product, OncoScreenTM Plus, was used to determine activating mutations in PIK3CA and AKT1 and inactivating alterations in PTEN genes for patients enrolled in China. We are proud to have supported our pharma client in such a high impact study, after a rigorous test solution provider evaluation process.

Reference
[1] Capivasertib in Hormone Receptor–Positive Advanced Breast Cancer. N ENGL J MED 388. June, 2023
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2214131

About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

