LUND, Sweden, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the successful partnership established in 2022 (with the aim to produce the first heat exchanger made with fossil-free steel) Alfa Laval will now incorporate SSAB's unique fossil carbon emission free and recycled steel (SSAB Zero™), into its heat exchangers. This represents an important milestone towards achieving a global carbon neutral supply chain.

Key highlights:

Tackling global carbon emissions : Steel production accounts for 7 percent of the world's carbon emissions, making it a critical industry in the fight against climate change. The collaboration between Alfa Laval and SSAB aims to address this challenge, with emissions being predominantly generated from a limited number of locations.

: Steel production accounts for 7 percent of the world's carbon emissions, making it a critical industry in the fight against climate change. The collaboration between Alfa Laval and SSAB aims to address this challenge, with emissions being predominantly generated from a limited number of locations. Reducing carbon footprint : By integrating SSAB's fossil carbon emission free, recycled steel, produced through renewable-based processes, into Alfa Laval's heat exchangers, the collaboration takes an important step towards achieving a global carbon neutral supply chain.

: By integrating SSAB's fossil carbon emission free, recycled steel, produced through renewable-based processes, into Alfa Laval's heat exchangers, the collaboration takes an important step towards achieving a global carbon neutral supply chain. Double impact on global emissions: Initially more than 100 heat exchangers will be delivered this year – and significantly more the coming years. These heat exchangers will be deployed to improve energy efficiency in numerous areas such as HVAC, marine, process and food industries.

"Alfa Laval's commitment to sustainability is further strengthened through our collaboration with SSAB," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval. "By incorporating their recycled steel in our heat exchangers, we are not only reducing our own carbon footprint but also driving the entire value chain towards a cleaner and more sustainable future."

"SSAB is really accelerating the roll-out of zero-emission steel with our newest product SSAB Zero," says Thomas Hörnfeldt, Head of Sustainable Business at SSAB. "We are now expanding our partnership with Alfa Laval to include SSAB Zero, and can look forward to visible results already this year. This is great news, and also allows us to help mitigate climate change even faster."

Did you know? Energy efficiency is a key part of the Paris Agreement and could deliver more than 40 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions savings over the next 20 years, with 50 percent of those savings coming from industry.

About SSAB and SSAB Zero

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value-added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries, and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

SSAB Zero™ has zero fossil carbon emission (less than 0.05 kg CO2e emissions per kg steel in scope 1 and 2) in operations, including purchased energy and transportation. SSAB practices market-based emission factors for the electricity used and may secure fossil-free electricity through electricity guarantees of origin. Fossil fuels remain in the ground as SSAB has implemented a system to manage and ensure the correct source and use of alternatives connected to the production of SSAB Zero™. Only recycled steel is used as a raw material, which means SSAB Zero™ supports the circular economy. SSAB does not engage in carbon emission offsetting activities.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Alfa Laval has the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, and thereby aims to eliminate emissions from products, raw material extraction to end-of-life. In addition to incorporating fossil-free steel in the heat exchanger, Alfa Laval is now also implementing recycled carbon black in the gaskets. Using recycled carbon black results in up to 5 percent reduced CO2 emissions on a complete unit compared with conventional gaskets.

