Coherent Introduces Next-Generation Ultralow-Cost Matrix UV Lasers for Marking Applications in Consumer Goods, Industrial Electronics, and Packaging

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a leader in advanced laser processing solutions, today announced the introduction of its next-generation ultralow-cost Matrix nanosecond pulsed UV lasers for high-contrast marking applications in consumer goods, industrial electronics, home appliances, and packaging.

The increasing adoption of ecofriendly non-contact laser marking in consumer devices and packaging is driving the demand for cost-effective UV lasers that enable permanent, damage-free marking. The new Matrix UV lasers from Coherent are diode-pumped solid-state lasers that provide superior marking quality at half the entry price of existing solutions.

“We are able to market Matrix lasers at extremely compelling cost of ownership models by internally sourcing key optical components and leveraging our large manufacturing and service footprint in Asia,” said Dr. Christopher Dorman, Senior Vice President, Solid-State Lasers Business Unit, Europe. “We believe that the market for the next-generation ultralow-cost Matrix will expand quickly, driven by the demand for more environmentally sustainable alternatives to adhesives, inks, and labels for high-contrast marking of plastics.”

The new Matrix lasers are available with 5 W and 10 W output power and operate at a pulse repetition rate ranging from 50 kHz to 300 kHz. The lasers can achieve more than 15,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, enabling reliable high-volume production. The Matrix lasers can output up to 200 µJ of pulse energy at 355 nm for the most demanding applications and are based on Coherent’s field-proven UV technology.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand 8.1D240, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NDM5MiM1NjM2NzUxIzIwMTY2NjY=
Coherent-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.