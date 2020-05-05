PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Beyond Meat investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted "extensive testing" to "ensure manufacturability" of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company's product tests with its large-scale partnerships as "very positive." Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Beyond Meat during the relevant time frame, you have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

