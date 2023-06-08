Approved development plan for Tyrving

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, June 8, 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) (OTCQX:AKRBF) The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has today approved the Plan for development and operation (PDO) for Tyrving (previously Trell & Trine) in the Alvheim area.

The Operator Aker BP and licence partners Petoro AS and PGNiG Ustream Norway AS submitted the PDO to the Ministry in August last year (Link to the press release).

The Tyrving development will utilise the planned extended lifetime for the Alvheim field, increase production and reduce both unit costs and CO2 per barrel.

Total investments are estimated to approximately NOK 6 billion (about USD 700 million). Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025.

Recoverable resources in Tyrving are estimated to approximately 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. Tyrving will produce with very low emissions, estimated at 0.3 kg CO2 per barrel.

The development will be carried out in cooperation with Aker BP's alliance partners. This is in line with Aker BP's strategy for increased value creation through alliances and strategic partnerships.

Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO23704&sd=2023-06-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-development-plan-for-tyrving-301845983.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO23704&Transmission_Id=202306080516PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO23704&DateId=20230608
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.