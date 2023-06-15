Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – by unveiling a wide range of product innovations across Adobe+Experience+Cloud, the world’s leading customer experience management solution, Adobe+Express, the all-in-one content creation app that makes it fast, easy and fun to design and share standout content and Adobe+Firefly, the world’s most differentiated generative AI offering, together empowering brands to accelerate experience-led growth.

Now relied upon by over 12,000 customers – including 87% of the Fortune 100 and 74% of the Fortune 500 – Adobe Experience Cloud is the industry’s leading platform for delivering, measuring and personalizing customer experiences, powering top European brands such as Accenture, Adidas, Covento by Vestas, Crédit Agricole, Daimler Benz, Henkel, H&M, Hugo Boss, Prada Group, Publicis, Real Madrid, Salomon, Santander, Stellantis, TeamViewer, TSB Bank and Volkswagen among many others. From industry-specific solutions including Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare to highly personalized marketing engines for financial services and business-to-business use cases, Adobe empowers enterprises across the world to drive experience-led growth.

“Today’s digital economy, coupled with the heightened expectations of consumers, means organizations must be laser-focused on customer experience as the great differentiator,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Through the combination of Adobe’s industry-leading enterprise applications and strong innovation engine, we are in the perfect position to help brands rise to this challenge and drive sustainable, experience-led growth.”

Recent+Adobe+research revealed that 88% of marketing and CX leaders say content demand has at least doubled over the last two years, while nearly two-thirds expect content demand will grow by five times over the next two years. To help European businesses meet surging content demands and deliver impactful customer experiences, Adobe announced that it is bringing its Content+Supply+Chain+solution to Europe, in partnership with top global consulting firms and media agencies including Accenture, IBM, Omnicom and Publicis. The new solution equips brands to increase the velocity of content development while providing customer experience (CX) leaders with unparalleled visibility and control across operations and costs.

Adobe also announced the expansion of Adobe Firefly – Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models that generates commercially viable, professional-quality content that is designed to be commercially safe – into new enterprise-ready solutions that will address the surging demand for digital content. Firefly and Adobe Express for Enterprise will bring Firefly to all employees across an organization, empowering anyone to generate, edit and share standout, on-brand content quickly and easily. As part of this new offering, Adobe plans to enable businesses to be able to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language. Additionally, powerful new Adobe+Sensei+GenAI+services for enterprises have debuted in Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager and Marketo Engage, enabling businesses to dramatically accelerate productivity and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.

Express with Firefly reimagines Adobe’s popular all-in-one content creation app and integrates new Firefly generative AI technologies. Today’s release brings the power and precision of Adobe’s popular photo, design, video, document and generative AI tools into a new all-in-one editor, turning previously time-consuming tasks – removing image backgrounds, creating standout social video content, editing PDFs and animating characters through audio – into fast, easy and fun experiences. Now embedded directly into Express workflows, Firefly enables creators at all skill levels to generate unique images and text effects from just a description to enhance social media posts, posters, flyers and more.

connecting Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Customer Journey Analytics to help brands drive the next phase of their digital transformations: wide-scale personalization at moments that matter, while keeping customer data safe and secure. New global partners and advanced audience management capabilities will greatly accelerate the delivery of personalization campaigns, enabling brands to automatically ingest audience segments from anywhere in the organization into Real-Time CDP, with built-in governance and new management features such as the ability to surface the highest-value segments. New Adobe Experience Cloud innovations bring greater versatility and AI-powered features to multiple applications. Adobe today announced the availability of Adobe Product Analytics to enterprise customers, its new tool providing product teams with self-service capabilities to fully understand customer adoption and product usage. Adobe also expanded access to Adobe Mix Modeler and the next-generation Adobe Experience Manager globally, as well as debuting AI-infused updates to Adobe Journey Optimizer, offering brands powerful experimentation and testing capabilities to inform decision-making.

As part of Adobe’s longstanding commitments to sustainability and climate action, the company announced at Summit EMEA that 100% of its operational electricity demand will be met with renewable electricity by 2025 – a decade ahead of the original goal – through a mix of local and regional solar, wind and green tariffs. The company shared its commitment to meeting its net zero target by no later than 2050 and is already making progress towards that goal.

Adobe Express for enterprise is available today. The new Adobe Firefly for enterprise offering will be available in the second half of 2023.

To watch the Adobe Summit EMEA keynotes online, as well as explore the event’s sessions, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit+EMEA+web+experience.

