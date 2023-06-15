Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe+Summit+EMEA+2023 – the industry’s leading Digital Experience Conference – by unveiling new innovations in Adobe+Experience+Cloud, the world’s leading customer experience management solution. The new offerings enable brands to deliver highly personalized experiences across any touchpoint, while maximizing operational efficiency.

“As enterprise businesses navigate through an uncertain business climate and price conscious consumers, consistently delivering engaging and personalized experiences will be paramount to accelerating profitable growth,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Our latest innovations empower brands to activate data in new ways that drive customer engagements, along with efficiencies and cost savings.”

Global brands rely upon Adobe Experience Cloud – the industry’s leading platform for delivering, measuring and personalizing customer experiences – to drive real business growth. Adobe Experience Cloud is the trusted choice of over 12,000 customers, including 87% of Fortune 100 companies, 74% of Fortune 500 companies and leading EMEA brands including Accenture, Adidas, Daimler Benz, Lufthansa, Henkel, H&M, Hugo Boss, Otto, Prada Group, Publicis, Real Madrid, Salomon, Santander, smart Europe, Stellantis, TeamViewer, TSB Bank, TUI Group and Volkswagen.

New Innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Product Analytics: Product teams now play a bigger role in the overall customer experience, as new feature launches can often cement or derail user loyalty. Insights from product usage, however, are often disconnected from other teams. Product+Analytics, now available to customers, provides self-service capabilities for product teams to understand customer adoption and usage. These insights are unified with data from other organizations such as marketing through Customer Journey Analytics (CJA), so that the brand has a more comprehensive view of how a customer engages with a brand digitally. CJA customers including General Motors, Otto, The Coca-Cola Company, TSB Bank and Warner Bros Discovery work with Adobe to drive business growth through real-time insights.

Product teams now play a bigger role in the overall customer experience, as new feature launches can often cement or derail user loyalty. Insights from product usage, however, are often disconnected from other teams. Product+Analytics, now available to customers, provides self-service capabilities for product teams to understand customer adoption and usage. These insights are unified with data from other organizations such as marketing through Customer Journey Analytics (CJA), so that the brand has a more comprehensive view of how a customer engages with a brand digitally. CJA customers including General Motors, Otto, The Coca-Cola Company, TSB Bank and Warner Bros Discovery work with Adobe to drive business growth through real-time insights. Adobe Mix Modeler: Marketers are under increasing pressure to prove the impact of their campaigns, but the scale and fragmentation of modern-day marketing makes it difficult to answer simple questions on where to invest resources. In travel and hospitality, for instance, brands struggle to define how an increase in paid search could impact bookings. With Mix Modeler Adobe has an AI-powered, self-service solution that helps teams accurately measure campaigns, and drive planning efforts across paid, owned and earned channels. Insights are anchored in rich data from Adobe Experience Platform, augmented with external data sources from ad networks to social media platforms. Today, Adobe is expanding access to Mix Modeler globally, working with brands to maximize the impact of every dollar.

Marketers are under increasing pressure to prove the impact of their campaigns, but the scale and fragmentation of modern-day marketing makes it difficult to answer simple questions on where to invest resources. In travel and hospitality, for instance, brands struggle to define how an increase in paid search could impact bookings. With Mix Modeler Adobe has an AI-powered, self-service solution that helps teams accurately measure campaigns, and drive planning efforts across paid, owned and earned channels. Insights are anchored in rich data from Adobe Experience Platform, augmented with external data sources from ad networks to social media platforms. Today, Adobe is expanding access to Mix Modeler globally, working with brands to maximize the impact of every dollar. Next-Generation Adobe Experience Manager: Adobe has reimagined Experience+Manager so that users of any skill level can easily update content for their brand’s digital properties, delivering impactful experiences using popular tools such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Even without CMS expertise, teams can create, edit and publish all from the same document, with security controls to ensure only authorized users can make changes. Today, Adobe is expanding access to the latest Experience Manager offering for brands around the world, so that organizations can deliver personalized and engaging experiences with greater speed. Early adopters include Hanesbrands, PGA TOUR, Volvo Trucks and WESCO International, who are leveraging the new AEM to provide their organizations true content velocity and increasing experience delivery.

Adobe has reimagined Experience+Manager so that users of any skill level can easily update content for their brand’s digital properties, delivering impactful experiences using popular tools such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Even without CMS expertise, teams can create, edit and publish all from the same document, with security controls to ensure only authorized users can make changes. Today, Adobe is expanding access to the latest Experience Manager offering for brands around the world, so that organizations can deliver personalized and engaging experiences with greater speed. Early adopters include Hanesbrands, PGA TOUR, Volvo Trucks and WESCO International, who are leveraging the new AEM to provide their organizations true content velocity and increasing experience delivery. Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (Real-Time CDP): Adobe unveiled new advanced audience management capabilities in Real-Time+CDP that will greatly accelerate the time it takes to deliver impactful, personalized experiences. Brands can now work with new data partners across the globe, scale first-party data with look-alike audiences, as well as automatically ingest existing audience segments from anywhere in the organization – from data warehouses to CRM systems – into Real-Time CDP, with built-in governance and new management features such as the ability to surface the highest-value segments and enrich them with other data. Powered by Adobe Experience Platform, applications including Adobe Journey Optimizer and Customer Journey Analytics work in concert with Real-Time CDP for brands to orchestrate omnichannel experiences and gain insights to make continuous improvements. Leading European brands including AIDA, Henkel, EY, NatWest, Prada Group, PRISA Media, Real Madrid and William’s Racing are leveraging Real-Time CDP to deliver personalized customer experiences in moments that matter.

Adobe unveiled new advanced audience management capabilities in Real-Time+CDP that will greatly accelerate the time it takes to deliver impactful, personalized experiences. Brands can now work with new data partners across the globe, scale first-party data with look-alike audiences, as well as automatically ingest existing audience segments from anywhere in the organization – from data warehouses to CRM systems – into Real-Time CDP, with built-in governance and new management features such as the ability to surface the highest-value segments and enrich them with other data. Powered by Adobe Experience Platform, applications including Adobe Journey Optimizer and Customer Journey Analytics work in concert with Real-Time CDP for brands to orchestrate omnichannel experiences and gain insights to make continuous improvements. Leading European brands including AIDA, Henkel, EY, NatWest, Prada Group, PRISA Media, Real Madrid and William’s Racing are leveraging Real-Time CDP to deliver personalized customer experiences in moments that matter. Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO): Adobe previewed an AI-powered update to AJO, a next generation journey management application used by leading brands to orchestrate one-to-one customer experiences across touchpoints such as web, email, mobile, SMS and offline channels. An infusion of AI that includes an experimentation feature will provide brands with powerful testing capabilities to inform decision-making. Across any industry, brands can see the real-time impact of promotional offers or marketing content, as customers move between owned digital channels, in-store shopping, social media and more. Brands can lean on AJO as a central hub to drive their omnichannel strategy, ensuring that all campaigns and experiences they initiate work in harmony with real-time customer interactions.

Tune In: Adobe Summit EMEA

To watch the Adobe Summit EMEA keynotes online, as well as explore the event’s sessions, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit+EMEA+web+experience.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005355/en/