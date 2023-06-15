Ferguson Files Form 10-Q

On June 7, 2023, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's websitehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.corporate.ferguson.com%2Finvestor%2Ffinancial-information%2Fsec-filings.

June+7%2C+2023+%26ndash%3B+Form+10-Q

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on Linkedln https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fferguson-enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005388/en/

You may also like :