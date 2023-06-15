NuScale Power Partners with Accelerant Solutions to Develop Small Modular Reactor Operator Training Program

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

At a signing ceremony on June 7, 2023, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) and Accelerant Solutions announced an agreement for the development and implementation of a NuScale Licensed Operator Training Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005034/en/

Since 2020, NuScale and Accelerant Solutions have collaborated to develop lesson plans to train plant operators on operating systems, use of operating procedures, and the NuScale control room simulator. The agreement entails Accelerant Solutions and its strategic technology partner Tecnatom USA leveraging their first-of-a-kind PLANT™ software, which uses interactive visual aids and a single, authoritative source for all drawings and documents that can be easily shared between lessons.

The collaboration between NuScale and Accelerant Solutions builds upon NuScale’s innovations in control room staffing and will accelerate nuclear energy training for the innovative VOYGR™ power plant design. VOYGR power plant configurations up to the 12-module, VOYGR-12 924 MWe power plant can be operated safely and reliably with a minimum of three licensed operators from a single control room – a feature approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff.

“We are excited to sign this agreement today with Accelerant because this partnership sets the stage for the successful training for future VOYGR plant operators,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer.

The forging of this partnership marks an important training program milestone and forms a significant alliance between NuScale and Accelerant Solutions to bring best practices, a robust training program, and a breakthrough plant design to all future NuScale customers.

"We are thrilled to be selected as NuScale's SMR training partner,” said Billy Mack, President of Accelerant Solutions. “This partnership will accelerate power for all humankind. We are committed to delivering the highest-quality training programs to NuScale's clients.”

In addition to the development of an operator-training program, NuScale is also preparing the nuclear workforce of tomorrow through the deployment of Energy+Exploration+%28E2%29+Centers, including recently launching the first international E2 Center at the University+Politehnica+of+Bucharest in Romania

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Accelerant Solutions

Accelerant Solutions is a leading U.S.-based centralized nuclear training organization with extensive experience in training, innovation, and compliance in the nuclear industry. The company provides unparalleled expertise in training and development, enabling clients to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry. In recent years, Accelerant Solutions, in partnership with Tecnatom, has developed and implemented breakthrough digital training solutions bringing efficiency and quality of nuclear training to a new level in the U.S. nuclear industry. For more information about Accelerant Solutions, visit www.discoveraccelerant.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, NuScale’s results may differ materially from its expectations and projections. NuScale specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NuScale’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005034r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005034/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.