AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been appointed to oversee the delivery of the expansion of The Chemours Company’s green hydrogen production facility in the Villers-Saint Paul (VSP) region of France. The expansion will allow Chemours to increase capacity and advance technology of its Nafion™ Ion Exchange materials platform, a key component for electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, which will in turn enable Chemours to support the growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation, while supporting its broader global decarbonization efforts.

AECOM’s global asset delivery expertise combined with its local presence made it the preferred partner for the expansion. For over three decades, AECOM has been supporting clients in France by providing environmental, engineering, and project management services for a wide range of industry sectors and project types. Its work has encompassed projects both in the public and private sectors and has allowed it to align its expertise with the strategic goals of high-profile clients and leading-edge designers. This expansion is expected to benefit the local economy, as it will create new jobs and provide opportunities for companies looking to collaborate with AECOM and Chemours.

“We’re very pleased to have been appointed to manage the delivery of the expansion of Chemours’s capacities in France,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe and India region. “Enabling facilities to produce green hydrogen is central to decarbonization efforts and to enabling the clean energy transition. Our track record of delivering large scale project management services internationally, as well as our extensive sector expertise, will help ensure the successful delivery of Chemours VSP.”

AECOM has previously undertaken similar project management services for Chemours in the U.S. AECOM is also engaged in supporting Chemours at the Villers-Saint-Paul site with permitting support through AECOM’s Environment team. AECOM’s multidisciplinary team in France operates across three business segments: Environment; Engineering and Construction Management; and Transaction Advisory.

This appointment further solidifies AECOM’s status as a leading partner in the development of green hydrogen. Earlier this year, AECOM announced a strategic agreement with Spanish infrastructure group URBAS to develop green hydrogen, green ammonia, and biofuels projects. AECOM is also part of a framework working on ATOME Energy’s green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Villeta, Paraguay, which is being supported by Paraguay’s National Electricity Commission.

