Event will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in New York

CARMIEL, Israel, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based protein expression system, today announced it will host an in-person KOL breakfast in New York on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The event will feature a discussion of the recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj) in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease. Ankit Mehta, M.D., FASN (Baylor University Medical Center) will discuss the opportunity for Elfabrio to address the unmet needs in Fabry disease; Giacomo Chiesi, Head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, the Company's commercial partner, will discuss Chiesi's commercial capabilities; and the Company's leadership will provide insight into the Company's strategy and future plans.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentations. Registration for the event is available at https://lifescievents.com/event/protalix/, or by clicking here.

About Ankit Mehta, MD, FASN

Dr. Mehta is fellowship-trained and board-certified in nephrology and internal medicine. His professional interests include management of patients with severe hypertension, glomerulonephritis, kidney stones and fluid electrolyte disorders. Dr. Mehta is a committed educator and currently serves as Program Director for the Department of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, part of Baylor Scott & White Health. He attended medical school at Grant Medical College in Mumbai, India. Dr. Mehta's internship and residency in internal medicine took place at Baylor University Medical Center. He worked in hospital medicine for a year before going on to a fellowship in nephrology at Baylor, Dallas. Dr. Mehta is a practicing nephrologist with Dallas Nephrology Associates. He is also involved in research at Baylor Scott and White research institute and renal diseases. His research interests include anemia of chronic kidney disease, diabetic kidney disease, Alport's syndrome, polycystic kidney disease and various glomerulonephritis.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, has been approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, all such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and "intend," and other words or phrases of similar import are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on Protalix's current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Factors that might cause material differences are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are valid only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

