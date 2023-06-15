AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) (NYSE: BUD), the world’s leading brewer, has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with FIFA as the official beer sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The two tournaments will make history with notable firsts, providing AB InBev and its leading brands with new opportunities to brew excitement for fans all around the world. The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will make its debut in the southern hemisphere in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next month, with 32 teams also taking part in the competition for the first time. The FIFA World Cup 2026™, meanwhile, will be the first to be hosted by three countries, with 48 participating teams and 104 matches in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“FIFA World Cup tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world. We are deeply connected to the fans and to football all over the world, which is why we’re excited about extending the relationship with FIFA,” said Marcel Marcondes, Chief Marketing Officer, AB InBev. “Cheering and celebrating over a beer is a part of the experience for billions of football fans. We’re proud to continue offering new, meaningful ways to engage with fans and give unrivalled, immersive experiences that connect them to the sport that they love.”

“We are proud to renew this successful partnership, which will undoubtedly reach new heights in 2023 and 2026,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “As one of our longest-standing sponsors, AB InBev’s investment will benefit the game, as well as football development all over the world, while bringing creativity and excitement to the experience that football fans will have during our most iconic tournaments.”

AB InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

