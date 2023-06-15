STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will participate at Småbolagsdagarna in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 13 at 14:20 CET. CEO Martin Jönsson will present the latest development of the company, including the recently presented positive phase II results with ACD440 in neuropathic pain.

Småbolagsdagarna will be held at Birger Jarl Konferens, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 12-14, and is organized by Aktiespararna, the world's largest member organization for private individuals who save in shares and funds.

The presentation will be live streamed via Aktiespararna's YouTube channel and aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.

For program and registration, please go to: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/smabolagsdagarna-i-stockholm-i-juni

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

